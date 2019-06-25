Rouhani stresses any US aggression would be met with Iran’s firm response

Speaking with the President of France Emmanuel Macron by telephone late on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani said “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always worked towards sustainable, purposeful relations with France, and will continue to do so.”

Stating that if the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was fully implemented by the other parties, we would see good developments in the region and the world, he said, “without a doubt, US President’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal has been to the detriment of the people of America, Europe, and Iran, and against regional and international interests.”

Iran’s commitment to the JCPOA was based on the European parties’ guarantee of its economic benefits, including banking issues and oil sales, but unfortunately, none of them were put into action, said the President, adding “if Iran’s interests under the JCPOA are not met, we will suspend our commitments step by step based on paragraphs 26 and 36.”

He went on to stress that there is no chance of re-negotiating an agreement that was made after two years of negotiation, saying “with the implementation and intensification of sanctions against international regulations, the Americans showed in action that they are not after the settlement of issues at all”.

Rouhani also described the US Administration as the main cause of creation and escalation of tensions in the region, saying, “The American drone was shot down by Iranian defence systems after violating Iranian air space and not paying attention to multiple warnings.”

“If the Americans intend to intrude Iran’s air space again, Iranian armed forces are ready to confront them with a decisive response,” he said.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also referred to the recent US sanctions, adding “the Islamic Republic of Iran will never do anything irreversible and whenever banking relations and oil sale issues are resolved by 4+1, conditions will go back to where they were, and until the US lifts all sanctions against Iran, nothing will change.”

During the same phone call, President Emmanuel Macron of France expressed regret over the United States’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal and imposition and intensification of sanctions against Iran, saying “France has always attempted to save the JCPOA and persuade the other parties, especially the United States, to live up to it.”

He referred to the status quo of the region and the downing of American drone by Iranian defence system, saying “we need to promote cooperation and interaction with the aim of developing stability and security in the region.”

Macron stressed that all counties should attempt to prevent regional tensions from escalating, saying “many of the decisions made by the US government are of domestic use.”

KI/president.ir