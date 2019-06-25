Iran to start 2nd phase of diminishing JCPOA commitments on July 7

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that “on July 7, the second phase of diminishing JCPOA commitments in accordance with the articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA start so that the countries that mistook Islamic Republic ’s patience for weakness and inaction would find out that Iran’s response to the incursion of the US drone into Iranian air borders would not be different from its response to political deceptive political attempt to limit Iranian people’s definite rights.”

Running out of patience with the EU's inaction in the face of the growing US pressure, Iran announced on the anniversary of US illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA on May 8 that it would resume high-level uranium enrichment if the other parties to the deal do not fulfill their promises in relation to banking relations and oil sales by a 60-day deadline that expires on July 7.

The first phase of the diminishing JCPOA commitments has already come into force. Last week, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran would increase low-enriched uranium stockpile by fourfold in 10 days, which surpasses the 300km limit set by the JCPOA.

Tehran has announced that it does not plan to withdraw from JCPOA and will halt its decision to diminish JCPOA commitments as soon as the other parties take steps to fulfill their obligations under the deal.

KI/FNA13980404000870