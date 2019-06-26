Abiding by JCPOA commitments to benefit both US, Europe: Rouhani

“The path you have chosen is a wrong path. We advise the Europeans that your inaction towards the JCPOA is also inappropriate. We call on both sides to return to their commitments,” President Rouhani said in today’s cabinet meeting.

“This would be beneficial to you, us, the region, law and international institutions and the non-proliferation system,” Rouhani added.

Furthermore, in a phone conversation with his French counterpart late on Tuesday, the Iranian president stressed that Iran never seeks war with any country, including the United States, while saying that any US aggression would be met with a decisive response.

