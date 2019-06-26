  1. Politics
Abiding by JCPOA commitments to benefit both US, Europe: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the United States to return to the JCPOA and the European countries to abide by their commitments to the deal, saying it would be in their best interest to do so.

“The path you have chosen is a wrong path. We advise the Europeans that your inaction towards the JCPOA is also inappropriate. We call on both sides to return to their commitments,” President Rouhani said in today’s cabinet meeting.

“This would be beneficial to you, us, the region, law and international institutions and the non-proliferation system,” Rouhani added.

Furthermore, in a phone conversation with his French counterpart late on Tuesday, the Iranian president stressed that Iran never seeks war with any country, including the United States, while saying that any US aggression would be met with a decisive response.

