IRGC disbands armed terrorist team in NW Iran

An armed terrorist team, who intended to infiltrate from the northwest border and commit sabotage operations inside the country, was dismantled in an ambush by IRGC Ground Force stationed in the border area near Salmas County of West Azarbaijan Province in Iran, said the statement released by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base on Friday night.

In this successful operation, the terrorist team was completely destroyed and IRGC forces seized a number of equipment and ammunition belonging to the terrorists, the statement added.

According to Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base, IRGC forces witnessed no damage in this operation.

RHM/IRN84815674