  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2022, 10:24 AM

IRGC disbands armed terrorist team in NW Iran

IRGC disbands armed terrorist team in NW Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – IRGC announced on Friday night that its forces have dismantled an armed terrorist band in North-Western boders of the country.

An armed terrorist team, who intended to infiltrate from the northwest border and commit sabotage operations inside the country, was dismantled in an ambush by IRGC Ground Force stationed in the border area near Salmas County of West Azarbaijan Province in Iran, said the statement released by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base on Friday night.

In this successful operation, the terrorist team was completely destroyed and IRGC forces seized a number of equipment and ammunition belonging to the terrorists, the statement added.

According to Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base, IRGC forces witnessed no damage in this operation.

RHM/IRN84815674

News Code 188891
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188891/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News