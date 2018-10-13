Security forces dismantle separatist terror cell in Kermanshah

The Public Relations Department of Iranian Intelligence Ministry added that the members of the separatist terrorist cell had been hiding in a house when they were discovered and two of them were killed in armed clashes that erupted between them and the Iranian security forces.

The Intelligence Ministry’s statement further added that some weapons, hand grenades and other military equipment as well as some documents were confiscated from the foreign-backed terrorists.

According to the statement, the obtained documents showed that some reactionary Arab countries in the region were backing the terrorist cell and supporting their planned acts of terror in Kermanshah province.

