On 29 September 2020, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) martyred, and one of them wounded in Nik Shahr County of Sistan, and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

During an intelligence operation, the main perpetrators of this terrorist attack were arrested by the Quds forces of the IRGC ground forces.

According to reports, other elements related to the incident were also arrested.

