Iran suffers 3-0 loss to US at VNL 2019

The Iranian national men’s volleyball team took on United States team on Sunday in the pool 19 of the 2019 men's FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Bulgaria.

The match ended with a 3-0 win (25-27; 21-25; 20-25) for the American side.

Despite the defeat, Iran is currently standing in the second place after Brazil with 36 points.

Iran has already secured a place in the 2019 men's FIVB Volleyball Nations League Final Six, therefore the match today was more of a formality.

As the matches of the preliminary round wrap up today, the pools of the Final Six stage will be determined. The final round will be held on July 10 to 14 in Chicago, USA.

