British deputy FM due in Tehran on Sunday

According to a statement by the British Foreign Ministry, Morrison’s trip will focus on the rising tensions between the US and Iran and “de-escalation of the situation in the region.”

The tensions between Washington and Tehran have been growing, especially after a US Global Hawk spy drone on Thursday violated the Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, which was then shot down by IRGC's missile defense system.

The US claimed the drone was flying over the international skies, while Iran later revealed sections of the US drone wreckage retrieved from Iranian waters – a piece of evidence which disproved the US claims. Meanwhile, Iran has said it will take the case to the United Nations to prove US’ lies.

The statement by the UK adds that Morrison will also talk about Iran’s two-month ultimatum to the remaining parties of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, to fulfill their obligations to the deal.

Last year, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was signed between Iran and world powers.

On May 8, exactly a year after the US’ withdrawal from the pact, Iran revealed countermeasures to Washington’s withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran says its decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA, given the current status of the deal, is within its rights under the agreement, adding that at any given time that its demands are met, it will resume complying with the suspended commitments, which have been made impossible to continue due to the US measures and sanctions.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is within its rights under the agreement.

MNA/IRN83364467