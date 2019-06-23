Kharrazi, UK diplomat discuss bilateral, intl. issues in Tehran

In the Sunday meeting, the two sides conferred on a range of issues including bilateral ties, as well as regional and international developments. UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire also attended the meeting.

British Foreign Office has noted that Morrison’s trip, which has started today, focuses on the status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the wake of US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, as well as the rising tensions between the US and Iran and “de-escalation of the situation in the region.”

