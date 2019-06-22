US must own up to its spying activities: senior MP

A member of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, condemned the intrusion of a US spy drone into the Iranian airspace, saying “the United Arab Emirates or any other country that has provided US with military bases and allows Washington to use its territories to invade the Iranian borders must know that they are complicit in this aggression and must take responsibility for it.”

IRGC said Thursday that a US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace. Despite US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran says it has retrieved sections of drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down.

Asked to comment on certain claims that Iran’s evidence of the intrusion of the American drone is fake, Boroujerdi said “given the fact that the evidence will be evaluated by international experts, Americans cannot use this excuse to deceive the public opinion.”

“Our policy is to preserve the sustainable security of the region, and we are strongly against the US’ measures in the region,” he stressed.

He went on to add, “we are definitely in favor of a serious security cooperation with regional countries. The US, as a country that has nothing to do with our region, must withdraw from the Middle East.”

