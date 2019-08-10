Czech envoy to Iran resigns due to allegations

The issued visas were recommended by the Czech-Slovak-Iranian Chamber of Commerce, schengenvisainfo reported.

The General Inspection of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously examined the Czech embassy in Tehran for possible involvement with visa trade with hundreds of Iranians. According to their report, Jan Kavan and Zdenek Zbytek from the Czech-Slovak-Iranian Chamber of Commerce issued recommendations to the visa beneficiaries, who were soon granted with Schengen visas by the Czech embassy in Tehran, with the ambassador pushing the consular service of the embassy to process their applications with priority.

“True, I helped mediate visas for Iranian entrepreneurs,” Cumba confirmed, denying that he received any money for this and giving no more comments on the issue.

According to the Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, there is no evidence of visa bargaining in the Czech embassy in Tehran.

“We have no direct evidence of any trade [with Schengen visas], the audit report focused primarily on those visa processes, we found some failure and we took appropriate steps in this direction,” minister Petricek said.

On the other hand, the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and current chair of the Czech-Slovak-Iranian Chamber of Commerce Jan Kavan, denies that the embassy has committed any wrongdoing in issuing these visas. Still, in an interview for irozhlas.cz, he admits that the Chamber did send out 400 visa recommendations for Iranian entrepreneurs.

According to him, the report of the General Inspection of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contains several inaccuracies.

“There are a number of inaccuracies in the report, starting with the main headline that Mr. Cumba was prematurely controlled because of the visas, this is not true, it can be ascertained quite easily. The article refers to anonymous high-ranking sources that do not have the courage to stand up for their own name,” Kavan insists.

He also asserts that while the ambassador did not make any violations in this case, the only mistake that the General Inspection of the MFA can name “is the so-called overuse or too frequent use of the powers that the ambassador has.”

A short-stay Schengen visa issued by the Czech Republic gives its holder to enter the Schengen Area through Czech and travel through the 26 member countries for business-doing.

MNA/PR