15 June 2019 - 13:20

‘Revulsion’ vying at Porto7 filmfest. in Portugal

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Revulsion’ by Reza Nejati is taking part at the 12th edition of Porto7 International Short Film Festival in Portugal.

The Iranian film is competing for the best short film award with other titles from Russia, Portugal, France, Canada, US, Germany, Bangladesh, etc.

Porto7 is dedicated to short films, with an aim to promote the production and exhibition of short-films and to act as an intermediary among cultures and nationalities that participate in the Festival, according to the event’s website.

The festival’s 12th edition is currently underway from 12th to 16th June 2019 in Porto, northwest Portugal.

Marjohn Sheikhi

