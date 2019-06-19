Pouran Derakhshandeh's retrospective to be held at India's Jagran Filmfest.

The World’s largest travelling film festival, JFF has announced the noted Iranian Director, Producer and Screenwriter Pouran Derakhshandeh’s Retrospective under World Retrospective section of the festival.

The event is slated to screen several films from 75 countries in 18 Indian cities. The festival is a best venue for global filmmakers to become acquainted with the elite filmmakers in Middle East.

Derakhshandeh’s finest award-winning movies like "Hush! Girls Don’t Scream", "Under the Smokey Roof", "Eternal Children" and "Wet Dream" will be screened at the festival.

The acclaimed Iranian's work deal with societal issues like child abuse and women’s rights.

Derakhshandeh's works have been screened in India several times and her works are highly welcomed among the Indian cinema goers.

Pouran Derakhshandeh says, “I am delighted to be here at the 10th edition of Jagran Film Festival. I am deeply honored that the festival has chosen me for Retrospective under world cinema. As a filmmaker, I have always admired India and its film industry, which is now making waves across the world. I believe that even in different cultures, there are many similarities. India has been an inspiring country for me as a filmmaker making movies on women-related issues. My recent film ‘Hush! Girls Don’t Scream’ was based on child abuse, and I visited India while researching the project. The film got an overwhelming response. So, it is good to be back in India.”

Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is an initiative by the Jagran Prakashan Group towards creating a culture of cinema appreciation and an honest and sincere attempt create a platform that connects great content with audiences across the country.

Last year, with over 18 towns, 400+ screenings, 18 cinema appreciation workshops, the festival directly touched over an audience of over 55,000 people, and the media coverage of Jagran puts the reach of JFF well beyond 50 mn people across India.

In its 9th year, the Festival received great response from filmmakers internationally having received a record number of 4500 film entries. The Jagran Film Festival will start from Delhi, travelling through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hisar, Meerut, Raipur and finally culminates in Mumbai. This makes it geographically the largest film festival perhaps in the world. The festival screens films across genres from around the globe. A unique feature of JFF is that the cast and crew of a few select films are invited to a discussion with the audience on various elements of the film to wherever the Festival travels. An important aspect of the festival is to generate discussions on the various aspects of Cinema and its impact on society and popular culture.

The Jagran Film Festival kickstarts from 18th July in Delhi and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore, and Bhopal, across the 18 cities and finally culminate on 29th September in Mumbai.

Several awards would be presented to the winners in several sections including Icon of Indian Cinema, Special Contribution to Cinematic Art, Rajnigandha Achievers Award, Best Foreign Feature Film, Best Feature Film, Best Director Winner, Best Debut Director Winner, Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Short Film, Best Screenplay, Best Background Score, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Cinema of the Seller (Gold), Cinema of the Seller(Silver), Cinema of the Seller(Bronze) , Best Music Director, Best Student Film as well as Best Documentary.

