4Th Tehran Intl. Contemporary Music Fest. unveils program

Tehran International Contemporary Music Festival (TCMF) is considered as the premiere contemporary music festival in Iran, and has gradually become one of the most important contemporary music festivals in the Middle East.

The festival this year will hold its fourth edition in the Iranian capital from June 21st to 25th, staging live performances of contemporary music of various genres by artists from Poland, Iceland, Sweden, and Belgium, at venues all around Tehran, including the Roudaki Hall and the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art.

TCMF is committed to disseminating new music, promoting an international artistic and cultural communication as well as building a platform for young musicians.

The program of the 4th TCMF includes:

Marathon Of Contemporary Music (Iran) June 21 at Roudaki Hall

MFE Project / ABAN Project 21 June at Iran Music Museum

Behnoud Mohammadi (IDFT) (Iran) 22 June at Roudaki Black Box

Eleknoise (Iran) 22 June at Roudaki Black Box

Geert Callaert (Belgium) 22 June at Roudaki Hall

Barbara Borowicz and Bartosz Saldan duet (Poland) 23 June at Roudaki Hall

Ambatt (Iceland) 23 June at Roudaki Black Box

Kelariz Keshavar (Iran) 23 June at Roudaki Hall

Ivo Nilsson (Sweden) 24 June at Roudaki Hall

Tehran Festival Wind Ensemble (Iran) 24 June at Roudaki Hall

Spectro Dou (Poland, Iceland) 24 June at Roudaki Black Box

Nilper Orchestra (Iran) 25 June at Roudaki Hall

Soheil Soheili (Iran) 25 June at Roudaki Black Box

Mohammadreza Govahi (Iran) 25 June at Roudaki Black Box

Last year, the festival played host to a total of 130 musicians in 27 ensembles from Iran, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany and Poland. Several seminars and research-based events were organized on the sidelines.

The event has been organized each year since 2016 by Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.