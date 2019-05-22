  1. Iran
22 May 2019 - 09:51

East Paris Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Iranian pieces

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – East Paris Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Iranian conductor Arash Fouladvand will perform compositions of the celebrated Iranian musician and composer Keivan Saket in Paris and London.

Besides performing 10 pieces from Keivan Saket, the concerts titled “Red Tulips 2: Voice of Peace” will include three pieces composed by Fouladvand.

Keivan  Saket, a tar and setar (traditional Iranian instruments) virtuoso, will perform at the concerts as a soloist as well.

Bahar Choir Group, the largest Iranian choir outside Iran, will accompany the orchestra composed of an 80 instrumentalists in the performances.

The group is composed of 70 male and female chorists, all graduates of the International Conservatory of Music or other notable music schools in France.

The concerts are scheduled for May 31 and June 1 in Paris and June 9 in London.

