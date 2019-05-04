German orchestra performing at University of Tehran

The ensemble’s visit to Tehran has been organized by the cooperation of German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the Goethe-Institut (a non-profit German cultural association) in Iran.

The visiting ensemble is scheduled to hold two interdisciplinary seminars in Tehran, as well.

The German Ensemble Horizonte has devoted itself since 1990, in various formations, not only, but above all, to contemporary music. It collaborates with various theatres, with renowned guest artists and composers, with German broadcasters and various organizers in Germany and abroad. Conceptional and artistic director and acclaimed composer Dr. Jörg-Peter Mittmann, winner of many awards, is one of the original founders of Ensemble Horizonte.

