‘Sound of Gouran’ from Iran wins at Bulgaria’s music fest.

‘Sound of Gouran’, or ‘Ava-ye Gouran’ in Persian, has been picked as one of the three winning music ensembles at the Veliko Tarnovo International Folklore Festival in Bulgaria.

The Iranian ensemble, hailing from Kermanshah, is led by Reza Gholami, who is a music graduate from the University of Tehran, and is a Tanbur, Setar, and Tar virtuoso and instructor.

Established in 1998, the International Folklore Festival Veliko Tarnovo is one of the 270 festivals recognized by the International Council of Organizers of Festivals for Folklore and Traditional Arts, which is an official partner of UNESCO.

Every year, groups from all over the world cover thousands of kilometers to present the beauty and uniqueness of their folklore to the audience of Veliko Tarnovo, according to the event’s website.

MS/4615689