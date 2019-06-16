Russian musician Evgeny Grinko to perform in Tehran for first time

‘RooBeRoo’ Mansion in Tehran, in cooperation with Phoenix cultural institute, will organize the concert at the Ministry of Interior Hall on 18th July 2019.

Evgeny Grinko made his first composition in a punk band with his friends at the age of 16 and only began playing the piano at the age of 24. His famous piano piece ‘Valse’ (Waltz) was composed in 2010 during a break from noisy rock concerts, and was later included in his third album “Ice For Aureliano Buendia” in 2014.

‘RooBeRoo’ Mansion has enough successfully organized shows in Tehran on its record – including shows by Italian composer Federico Albanese, Icelandic musician Ólafur Arnalds, and the latest one, Argentinean musician Sebastian Plano – to make this one yet another memorable performance, too.

For fans of soulful, minimalist, at times melancholic, music with rich, unforgettable melodies, tickets for Evgeny Grinko’s concert in Tehran will go on sale at 14:00 on 17th June, on www.iranconcert.com.

