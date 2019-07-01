‘Alnam’ brings Azeri orchestra to Vahdat Hall

Sculptor, painter and singer Vadoud Momenzadeh accompanied young conductor Vahid Alipour on the performance at Vahdat Hall last night.

The two artists, who have many joint performances under their belts, say that they have a mission to introduce the lofty music of Azerbaijan to the audience, and help preserve this slowly fading treasure of Azerbaijani classical music in the Iranian capital.

Vahid Alipour founded the Alnam Orchestra in the spring of 2019 to introduce Azerbaijan’s classical music to lovers of lofty music.

He had previously founded Baku Philharmonic Orchestra in 2015.

