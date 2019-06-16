Russia opposed to act against JCPOA: Russian amb.

Levan Dzhagaryan said in the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference that Iran and Russia should increase economic activities to confront US brutal sanctions which imposed against the two countries.

Iran, China and Russia should develop their economic cooperation so that they can stand against anti-JCPOA activities, he added.

Dzhagaryan also noted that Moscow will continue trade ties with Iran and hoped that other countries also cooperate with Iran in this regard.

The 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting and the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference kicked off in Tehran and Isfahan respectively on Sunday morning.

