Russia determined to develop relationship with Iran: Russian min.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia are good neighbors with each other and determined to boost and strengthen their joint cooperation in relevant fields.

He made the remarks in 15th Summit of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, held in Chehelsotoun Museum Garden of Isfahan on Tuesday, and reiterated, “I am sure that organizing this prestigious meeting in historic city of Isfahan, moreover boosting mutual trade and economic ties, will help develop joint cultural cooperation between Iran and Russia.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and governor general of Isfahan province for hosting a 120-member Russia delegation participated in the summit.

For his part, Iranian Energy Minister and Chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Cooperation Commission said, “Iran attaches great importance for its relationship with Russian Federation in all fields.”

According to the scheduled program, the closing ceremony of 15th summit of Ian-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Meeting kicked off in historic city of Isfahan on Tue. in the presence of Iranian and Russian ministers of energy as chairmen of the commission.

The opening ceremony of 2nd Trade, Historical, Cultural and Scientific Forum between Iran and North Caucasus Region was held in Tehran on Sun. in the presence of Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and Russian Minister for North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev.

MA/IRN83358345