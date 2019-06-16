Iran to reveal details on reduction of JCPOA-related obligations

In a press briefing on Monday, AEOI will release “very important information” regarding the "limitless increase of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile" as well as measures taken to prepare for the second phase of the scaling back of its obligations under the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The briefing will be held at Arak heavy water reactor facility, with more than 70 media representatives attending the session.

The latest measures undertaken by Iran to re-design the Arak reactor and to increase the production of heavy water at the facility would also be detailed during the Monday session.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the nuclear deal, which was signed between Iran and the P5+1.

European signatories, who claim they are trying to keep the accord alive by launching the long-awaited INSTEX to help Iran reap some benefits from the JCPOA, have so far failed to preserve Iran's benefits from the pact.

Running out of patience with the EU's inaction in the face of the growing US pressure, Iran reduced its commitments under the deal on May 8, and warned the EU that it would consider leaving the accord after 60 days if its demands were not met.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the 60-day deadline would by no means be extended, stressing that Tehran would proceed with the next steps unless the JCPOA parties met Iran’s demands.

MNA/TSNM2033433