Continuing relations with Europe under current conditions impossible

Explaining the reasons due to which Europeans did not take any specific measure during Iran’s set deadline, he said that “Europeans want to gain most, paying the least price.”

“They also are weak against the US unilateralism and oppression,” he added.

“Europeans are perplexed with the way of their cooperation with Iran on mutual relation besides regional and international ties,” he added. “This makes them to be influenced by minor and major ongoing challenges.”

“Europeans' impartiality has given the US and some other regional countries as well as the Zionist regime a chance to challenge Iran-Europe ties,” he underlined.

He noted that via fulfilling its commitments under JCPOA besides opening financial and banking mechanism and purchasing Iranian oil, Europeans can deepen their ties with Iran more than before.

Hosseini added that Europeans regard JCPOA as one of their diplomatic achievements and underscore their positions towards it; however, in practice, they do not take any positive step about it.

"The most important reason for this is their concern about their unilateral interest and their lack of political will to secure legitimate and legal rights of Iran under JCPOA," he highlighted.

Expressing content about the cooperation of China and Russia with Iran, Hosseini said that the named three countries have the capacity to confront US’ unreasonable and aggressive attitude.

He underscored that currently, there is no obstacle on the way of Iran to expand ties with Russia and China in various sectors.

