President Rouhani in Tajikistan to attend CICA

Rouhani’s visit to Tajikistan comes on the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, and follows his trip to Kirgizstan’s capital Bishkek on Friday.

During his stay in Bishkek, Rouhani delivered a speech in the 19th SCO Summit to clarify Iran’s stance on the regional and international developments.

The Iranian president also held talks with his Chinese, Afghan and Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the summit on bilateral relations, regional developments and future of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

The idea of convening the CICA was first proposed by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on October 5, 1992, at the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among members of CICA.

