Iran not to engage in war against any nation: Rouhani

He made the remarks on Tuesday at the ceremony of inaugurating Imam Khomeini International Airport’s (IKIA) Salam Terminal.

While enemies are claiming that Iran’s development has been stopped in a bid to kill the hope of Iranian people, we are witnessing new developments and growth in Iran’s economy and society despite all pressures, he said.

This is a ‘war of hope and will’, he said, adding that enemies want to destroy the Iranian nation’s hope for the future of the country.

Enemies have ramped up pressure against the Iranian nation and of course, Tehran’s retaliatory measures have also increased, he noted, highlighting, “the Iranian nation will be the victor at the end of this conflict … we will not fight against any nation, our opposition is a group of inexperienced politicians.”

“They bear animosity towards each member of the Iranian nation. Undoubtedly, they will not achieve success in this confrontation.”

Rouhani noted that Salam Terminal was constructed within two years with the efforts of Iranian engineers which is a great achievement for the country.

MAH/IRN83358614