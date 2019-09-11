Freight train derailment halts railway services between Mirjaveh, Quetta

The incident happened when five wagons of the freight train, carrying sulfur from Iran’s Mirjaveh to Pakistan Quetta (capital of Baluchistan province of Pakistan), were derailed due to eroded rail track.

No casualties are reported and the railway repair has been started by the Pakistani side.

Such incidents are frequent at this railroad since the track is worn out in the Pakistani side of the route.

A similar incident occurred back in January, 2019, when a cargo train was de-tracked due to failing and engine resulting around 100 feet railway track was damaged. This rail line was restored three days after thanks to the unflinching efforts of Pakistani workers and experts of rail industry.

Iran has offered cooperation for upgradation of Pakistan Railways.

Given the fact that Iran and Pakistan enjoy high economic potentials, increasing trade volume exchanged between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan in various sectors can be an effective step to improve the situation in the region.

