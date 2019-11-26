Iran hands over 49 illegal immigrants to Pakistan

The detained people, who were to trespass Iran to reach Persian Gulf littoral states or European countries, were handed over to Pakistani border forces, Pakistani Daily Jinnah reported.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian police.

Iran often deports Pakistanis entering the country without travel documents.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal movements of immigrants.

On October 27, 112 Pakistani citizens who had illegally crossed the border into Iran were deported back to the country.

