8 June 2019 - 17:50

Police seize 55kg of opium in Qom

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The police forces of Qom province have seized 55kg of illicit drugs during an operation in the Iranian central city.

Police Chief of Qom General Abdolreza Aghakhani said on Saturday that 55kg of illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Qom.

Two smugglers have been arrested during the operation, and 55kg of opium was confiscated, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

