Joint innovation fund to be established to ease Iran-China: NIF chief

Ali Vahdat made the remarks in a meeting with Director General of Department of International Cooperation of Chinese Ministry of Technology, Ye Dongbai.

Referring to his recent visit to China, for attending 2019 Pujiang Innovation Forum, the Iranian official said that “in this forum, three operational suggestions including formation of a network to meet technological demands of the new Silk Road, holding political negotiations among state-run and private bodies, and establishment of joint funds.”

“We believe that in technological sector, Iran can be the best partner for China in the region,” he said announcing Iran’s readiness for expanding related ties with China.

The Chinese official for his part, expressed content about Iran-China technological cooperation in recent years and voiced China’s readiness for continuation of creating joint projects with Iran in technology sector.

