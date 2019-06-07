  1. Technology
Researchers use nanocrystals in healing wounds

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – A research team at Amirkabir University in collaboration with a team at the University of Minnesota have developed a nanocrystal which can accelerate the wound healing process.

Province of Golestan is one of the biggest cotton production sites in Iran. By using nanotechnology and deriving nanocrystals from cotton plants and injecting cellulose into electro-spun gelatin-based nanofibers, a research team at Amirkabir University of Technology designed a wound healing product with no toxic effect, the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC) reported.

The results of the project are published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules with an impact factor of 3.9.

