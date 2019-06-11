Iran's outstanding scientific knowhow outstrips oil, gas

He made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of 1st Asia Pacific Innovation Forum, held on Sunday, and added, “perhaps, Iran is identified with its oil and gas resources but in the recent years, three important scientific waves came to being in the country including scientific wave of universities, setting up knowledge-based companies and development of these companies.”

He termed Iran’s scientific growth as ‘outstanding and significant’ and added, “Iran has a fast-paced scientific development and growth both in regional and international levels in a way that the country is ranked 15th in the world in terms of production of science.”

Emerging and newly-fledgling companies in Iran have been turned into the competent and able companies, he said, adding, “innovation and accelerator centers are on the verge of considerable growth in socioeconomic terms.”

The country is home to more than 4,000 knowledge-based companies, offering quality scientific services to industrial and production units, Sattari reiterated.

He urged government officials to take effective steps for protecting rights of consumers and training the most experienced and competent manpower within the framework of rules and regulations.

The 1st Asia Pacific Innovation Forum (APIF) kicked off at Iran International Conference Center, Tehran on June 10.

MA/FNA13980321000193