Iran’s Zarif, China’s new amb. talk bilateral issues on Wed.

At the meeting, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador, Chang Hua, submitted a copy of his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

The two sides noted the high-level visits and meetings between the two countries’ officials in the past few years, and called for the implementation of agreements in line with development of bilateral ties.

They also conferred on a wide range of bilateral issues, as well as regional and international cooperation in various fields, such as the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), transport, trade, energy and fight against terrorism.

