Iran to host 1st Asia Pacific Innovation Forum

The Director General of technology exchange of the Vice-Presidency for Science & Technology Affairs Seyed Ahmadreza Alaei Tabatabaei stated that the inauguration ceremony of APIF will take place in Tehran June 10 and the event will go through June 12, 2019.

Last year, Iran suggested holding the Asia Pacific Innovation Forum to the socioeconomic commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and it was accepted, he said, adding that, the first forum will be held in Tehran with the shared hosting of the ESCAP and Iran's Vice-Presidency for science and technology affairs.

This event will be held along with INOTEX 2019 in the presence of high-ranking and international decision-makers from 63 member countries of ESCAP, Alaei mentioned.

He noted that ESCAP includes 53 member countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and nine other countries are affiliated members. Some of these countries include Malaysia, Australia, China, South Korea, India, France, Japan, Netherlands, and New Zealand.

The theme of the Forum is "Technology Start-ups for Sustainable Development" in recognition of technology as a key means for sustainable development goals. The Forum will be an opportunity to showcase the most innovative technology start-up initiatives, discover frontier technological advancements from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, and develop partnerships with other member States so that the countries in the region can move forward together to face great opportunities and challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Forum will be relevant to technology start-ups addressing sustainable development challenges, policymakers working on technology start-up strategies, leaders of technology parks, and public and private institutions investing in and supporting technology start-up development.

