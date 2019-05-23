Iran, Russia mull over recent developments in ME

In this bilateral talks, the two sides exchanged their views with regard to the cooperation of the two countries in regional and international arenas especially recent developments in the Middle East region such as Syria and Yemen.

The two sides also placed their special emphasis on the recent developments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Earlier, Sanaie had discussed with Sergei Ryabkov Russia’s deputy Foreign Minister and top nuclear negotiator.

As one of key parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talk dubbed “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA”, Russia has always thrown its weight behind the deal.

Despite US unilateral withdrawal from nuclear deal, Russia wants Iran to remain in this international deal.

Russian officials have condemned US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran repeatedly in a way that they [Russian authorities] vetoed UK anti-Iran resolution draft with regard to Yemen.

