Iran exports over $500,000 worth of combine this year

Products of Iran Combine Manufacturing Company have been exported to Iraq, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia since the beginning of the current year, he said.

Of a total $500,000 exports value, about $390,000 worth of revenues have been obtained from combine harvesters while the rest belongs to export of bailers, Hamidifar added.

Despite some economic issues, this industrial and production unit managed to overcome difficulties, he said, adding, “to maintain production boom, the management of company has conducted negotiations with neighboring countries especially Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Tajikistan and Republic of Azerbaijan for exporting combine harvesters to these countries.”

The company will manufacture 450 combine harvesters and also 400 bailers in the current year (started Mar. 21, 2019), he added.

Iran Combine Manufacturing Company (ICM), located in Arak, is the largest combine manufacturer in the Middle East.

