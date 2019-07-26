Minsk Chamber of Commerce hosts Iran-Belarus Business Forum

The two sides reviewed trade and economic cooperation capacities as well as the removal of barriers for boosting bilateral trade interaction.

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Mostafa Oveysi pointed to the development of bilateral political and economic ties between Iran and Belarus and also explicit support of presidents of the two countries for bilateral trade and economic exchanges and placed special emphasis on accelerating cooperation of private sectors of the two countries.

Iranian embassy to Belarus is ready to support Iranian and Belarusian traders wholeheartedly, he stated.

Chairman of Belarussian Chamber of Commerce called on industrialists and private sectors of the two countries to make their utmost efforts for enhancing trade exchange volume between Iran and Belarus.

At the end of this forum, traders and merchants of the two countries explored avenues for broadening bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

The inaugural ceremony of Iran-Belarus Business Forum kicked off on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Mostafa Oveysi, Belarusian Ambassador to Iran Yuri Ivanovic Lazarcic, Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari, and trade and economic delegations of the two countries.

MA/IRN83410687