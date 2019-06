Notable among the screening lineup is ‘The Graveless’ by Mostafa Sayari, ‘Rona, Azim's Mother’ directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi, and ‘Hat Trick’ by Ramtin Lavafi.

The screening program consists of 21 titles, including nine classic films from the 80s, five films in the panorama of the Iranian contemporary cinema, one in documentary and six short films.

The festival opened on June 12th and will run until June 18th in Paris, France.

MS