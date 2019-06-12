‘Boarding Pass’ nominated in 5 categories at Queen Palm Filmfest.

The Queen Palm festival has nominated Iranian feature ‘Boarding Pass’ in five different main competition categories: Neda Jebraeili for Best Actress, Amir Arabi, Mehdi Rahmani and Babak Mirzakhani for Best Feature Script, Mohamamd Rasouli for Best Cinematography, Mohammadreza Moeini for Best Editing, and Babak Mirzakhani for Best Score/Composition.

“Locked in a custody battle with her ex-husband over their young son and desperate for cash, Neda turns to smuggling heroin over the border as a way out. When a veteran drug mule, Mansour, sees Neda, pale and shaky, at the airport, he knows something has gone terribly wrong with her and reluctantly agrees to get her medical help. Thus begins a gripping race against time through Tehran’s criminal underground where everything has its price,” reads the film's synopsis.

Queen Palm International Film Festival is a bi-monthly film, music, and screenwriting competition with a live Annual Screening & Awards Show Event in Palm Springs, California. Its next edition will be held in August.

