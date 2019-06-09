Ardebil prov. to host Kurdish Horse Beauty Festival

Dubbed ‘Salimi Kahil Cup’ and slated to be held at Ali Daei Stadium on June 27-28, the festival will host top Kurdish horses from across the country, he said, adding, “jurors accredited by the Equestrian Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will judge this event.”

Establishing interaction between athletes and horse breeders in the country, selecting superior products of this beautiful breed, reviving and protecting available horse breeds, introducing indigenous and local horse breeds in the region and nationwide for participating in national and international competitions have been cited as the main objective behind organizing this festival, Nikshad reiterated.

