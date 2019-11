This festival is organized under the supervision of World Equestrian Organization (WEO) in Group “A” where the jury will select the most beautiful Iranian horses.

These competitions have been annually held in Ardakan county in recent years as hosted by Yazd Equestrian Board.

With owning half of purebred Arab horses, Yazd is considered as the main hub of raising this kind of horse festival.

The festival kicked off on Nov. 21 and will last for three days.

