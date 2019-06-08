32nd intl. children filmfest. names executive directors

"Due to the agreement to hold the festival in Isfahan and the city Mayor's proposal, Eman Hojjati has been appointed as executive director of the festival thanks to his valuable experiences. It is hoped that, with utilizing all the existing capacities of Isfahan, the festival could be held successfully at serving Iranian cinema, its fans and promoting the culture of Iranian cinema industry" the decree reads.

Hojjati was a member of the Policy and Planning Council of the 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth, Director General of Communication and International Affairs of the Municipality of Isfahan, Member of the Secretariat of Child Friendly City, and Public Relations Manager of the Entekhab Industrial Group.

Tabesh also appointed Ahmadian as executive director of festival in Tehran due to his valuable background of cinematic festivals.

He also hoped that Ahmadian would do his best in coordinating different bodies in holding the festival in a proper manner.

Ahmadian is the author of cinema and television. He has cooperated with Fajr Film Festival, International Urban Film Festival and has written scripts of different films including "Boxes of Music", "Democracy on the Day of Light," and "Cyanour". He was also Farabi Cinema Foundation's Cultural and Research Deputy, Farabi Cinema Foundation's festival head of office, secretary of 23rd and 24th editions of International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-28.

