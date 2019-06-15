Iranian children win at Belarus art contest

For the 13th contest which was titled “In My Homeland ", 1315 entries from 32 countries were received and two Iranian children were awarded at this competition.

The 13th International Contest of Art and Graphics “In My Homeland” was held by the Green Cross Belarus Non-governmental Organization in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the Republic of Belarus supported by the International Art Public Organization (IAPO) “Union of Artists-Teachers”.

Implementation of the Project started in 2001, when the first Republican Festival for Pupils and Students was held within the framework of “Earth Day. Belarus”. Within the framework of the festival, there were many contests of art, applied art, literary, photography, eco-journalism, performing arts, and environmental projects. During the development process of the festival, the greatest interest was paid to the artistic direction, which began growing and developing, and eventually transformed into the International Art Project “In My Homeland”.

ZZ/FNA13980325000551