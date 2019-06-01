Intl. Quds day marked in Belarus, Ethiopia

Muslims in Minsk and Addis Ababa gathered together in Iranian embassies in the named cities to commemorate the International Quds Day on Friday along with other Muslims across the globe.

In Minsk, Iran’s Ambassador to Belarus Mostafa Oveisi underlined the vitality of paying attention to the oppressed Palestinians and the Zionist regime's behavior towards them.

In Addis Ababa, the Mufti and Leader in Ethiopian Muslim politics Sheikh Omar Idris called it essential for every Muslim in the world to announce support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

The International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

