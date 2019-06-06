Prospect of JCPOA without compensating for Iran ‘ambiguous’

“If the remaining countries in the JCPOA create effective and enforceable mechanisms to compensate Iran for the consequences of the US sanctions, then the chance to uphold the deal would increase," Russia’s top nuclear negotiator Ryabkov told RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday.

He went on to say that if this is not achieved, the prospect of the JCPOA will be ambiguous, adding, "we have to point out that our partners in Iran are firmly taking steps to reduce their commitments within the framework of the JCPOA; the commitments they have voluntarily taken."

The Russian official noted that if the Iranian side does not see real improvements on the path to recovery, it will continue to move on reducing commitments.

