Iranian, Russian deputy FMs meet in Tehran

During the meeting, also attended by a high-ranking Russian delegation and a number of Iranian officials, the two sides reviewed the latest bilateral and international developments.

The meeting focused on the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and Tehran's reduction of some obligations to the pact in the face of Washington's pressures.

The details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced it is closely following developments in the implementation of the deal, which was signed between Iran and P5+1.

Russia has also called for holding a joint summit to deal with the matter.

Earlier this month, Iran reduced some of its commitments to the deal in the face of Washington’s ramped-up pressures, giving the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors before the country would start reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

The move comes a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

