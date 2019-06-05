Iran hopes Abe's visit would ease tensions

"Unfortunately tension is increasing and we hope that Prime Minister’s visit to Tehran would help to ease tensions in the region," he told NHK on Monday.

Araghchi said that as a US ally, Japan will probably be able to make Americans understand the current situation.

Araghchi disclosed that Abe is scheduled to meet Iranian leaders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, during his stay that begins on Wednesday of next week.

After Japanese former Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda’s visit to Iran in 1978, Shinzo Abe is the first Japanese prime minister who will visit Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

MA/PR