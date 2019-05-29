Russia’s Ryabkov in Tehran to discuss JCPOA

During his one-day stay, Ryabkov is scheduled to meet with senior Iranian officials to confer on the matters regarding the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), especially Tehran's recent moves in the face of Washington's unilateral actions.

He told reporters yesterday that “questions related to the JCPOA will be discussed" during the visit to Tehran.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement on Tuesday that it was closely following developments in the implementation of the deal, calling for holding a joint summit on the matter.

Earlier this month, Iran reduced some of its commitments to the deal in the face of Washington’s ramped-up pressures, giving the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors before the country would start reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

