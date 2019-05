According to Khamenei.ir, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei donated 4 billion rials ($27,000) to the Diya (Blood Money) organization to secure freedom of prisoners who cannot afford to pay their debts.

The donation was made during a ceremony held by the Iranian Blood Money (Diya) Organization which is dubbed Golrizen. It is nationwide event attended by people who would like to provide diya or blood money to help needy inmates.

