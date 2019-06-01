Iraq to convey Iran’s non-aggression pact offer to S Arabia, UAE, Bahrain: envoy

Speaking to Iranian ISNA news agency on Saturday Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Saad Abdul Wahab Jawad Qandil said that the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had offered the non-aggression pact to the Persian Gulf countries during his visit to Iraq, adding that the Iraqi officials had welcomed Zarif’s offer and had declared that they would convey the message to the Persian Gulf countries with which Iran does not have diplomatic relations.

The Iraqi ambassador also said that according to his knowledge, the offered non-aggression pact had been discussed by deputy Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi during his tour to Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

In response to the question whether Iraq is going to play the role of a mediator in conveying Iran’s offer to the Persian Gulf countries, Qandil answered ‘yes.’

Furthermore, the Iraqi diplomat said his country’s president Barham Salih was expected to have taken action in that regard and to have conveyed Iran’s offer during his recent trip to Saudi Arabia to attend an emergency meeting of Arab countries.

