East Azarbaijan exports hit $182m in one month

According to Director General of East Azarbaijan Customs Offices Leili Orangi, the figures register a 20% and 82% growth in tonnage and value, respectively compared with last year’s similar month.

Plastic materials and products had the lion’s share of the province’s exports with $43 million, he added.

Other products exported from East Azarbaijan include, mineral fuels, mineral oils and related products worth $28 million, fruits worth $22 million, machinery and mechanical tools and parts worth $16 million, cast iron and steel worth $12 million, copper and related products worth $12 million, and glass and related products with a value of $8 million.

Turkey, Iraq, Azerbaijan, China, Armenia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Italy and Pakistan were the northwestern Iranian province’s main export destinations.

